Cody Gakpo Price Tag Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest

Cody Gakpo’s price tag in the January transfer window has been revealed amid interest from Manchester United.

Cody Gakpo was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window. However, Manchester United opted to spend a considerable sum on Ajax winger Antony meaning the funds weren’t available for both.

The Dutch winger has however been making a name for himself in the Netherlands this season. The PSV forward is one of the most consistent players across Europe.

United are still said to be very interested in the player and could move for Gakpo next year. Leeds United and Southampton were both also interested in the player in the summer window.

Cody Gakpo

New reports have stated that clubs like Leeds and Southampton could now be out of the race to sign the player. The race for Gakpo is now believed to be between some of Europes elite clubs.

With that being said a new report today has outlined the possible price tag that could be placed on Gakpo this January. De Telegraaf of the Netherlands report;

“PSV cannot reject bids of over €30 million for Cody Gakpo in January, as they need to make a big sale urgently to stop their season becoming a financial failure”

For a price as low as that, United should be all over it like a rash to get their man. The race will most certainly be on for the signing of the winger in January. 

Transfers

Cody Gakpo Price Tag Revealed Amid Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace
