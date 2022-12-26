Skip to main content
Cody Gakpo Set To Join Liverpool, Deal Close To Agreement

IMAGO / ANP

Cody Gakpo Set To Join Liverpool, Deal Close To Agreement

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo is closing in on a deal to join Liverpool.

Manchester United are now set to miss out on the signing of PSV forward Cody Gakpo, despite the player being the clubs number one target. Liverpool have moved fast and are close to agreeing a deal. 

Liverpool have almost ‘trumped’ United in the race to sign the Dutch forward as they look to complete a deal. United have once again been beaten to a signing by a close rival. 

United were told the player was happy to move to the club and had opened talks with PSV, however Liverpool acted quicker and look to secure the deal. 

Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022

David Ornstein of the Athletic tweeted as per the initial report from Paul Joyce;

“Liverpool close to reaching agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo. Negotiations at advanced stage; initial fee likely ~£37m. Moving fast + if all goes to plan 23yo Dutch forward will travel for medical”

Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink then stated just minutes later the following news;

“Confirmation from a reliable source: Cody Gakpo almost to Liverpool. Transfer from PSV to Liverpool almost completed. Only details left.”

It now looks likely that United and Erik Ten Hag will miss out on a player branded as their number one target. Liverpool will be acquiring a talented young player in Gakpo.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Cody Gakpo Set To Join Liverpool, Deal Close To Agreement

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Manchester United In Advanced Talks Over Cody Gakpo January Transfer

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
Match Day

Where To Watch Manchester United v Nottingham Forest, Premier League, Broadcast Details & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Nottingham Forest

By Alex Wallace
Enzo Fernandez Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022
Transfers

Manchester United In Talks To Sign Enzo Fernandez & Willing To Trigger Release Clause

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands
Transfers

Manchester United Open Talks With PSV To Sign Cody Gakpo

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Verbal Agreement To Join Al Nassr In Saudi Arabia

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo Netherlands FIFA World Cup
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Want To Sign Cody Gakpo Soon

By Alex Wallace