Cody Gakpo Set To Join Liverpool, Deal Close To Agreement

Manchester United are now set to miss out on the signing of PSV forward Cody Gakpo, despite the player being the clubs number one target. Liverpool have moved fast and are close to agreeing a deal.

Liverpool have almost ‘trumped’ United in the race to sign the Dutch forward as they look to complete a deal. United have once again been beaten to a signing by a close rival.

United were told the player was happy to move to the club and had opened talks with PSV, however Liverpool acted quicker and look to secure the deal.

David Ornstein of the Athletic tweeted as per the initial report from Paul Joyce;

“Liverpool close to reaching agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo. Negotiations at advanced stage; initial fee likely ~£37m. Moving fast + if all goes to plan 23yo Dutch forward will travel for medical”

Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink then stated just minutes later the following news;

“Confirmation from a reliable source: Cody Gakpo almost to Liverpool. Transfer from PSV to Liverpool almost completed. Only details left.”

It now looks likely that United and Erik Ten Hag will miss out on a player branded as their number one target. Liverpool will be acquiring a talented young player in Gakpo.

