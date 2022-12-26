Cody Gakpo Signs For Liverpool, Deal Completed

Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV following heavy interest from Manchester United. United were leading the race to sign Gakpo but have lost out to their close rivals.

Within just hours, Liverpool have wrapped up a deal to sign the player in an absolute instant. This morning more signs pointed towards United than any other club.

Liverpool will now prepare the formalities for Gakpo’s arrival despite the players drive to move to Old Trafford. The Dutchman is said to have, however chosen to sign for Liverpool over other competitors.

The report emerged from David Ornstein who said; “Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

Fee €40-50m. Netherland international will travel to England for medical + to seal switch. Man Utd & Chelsea considered 23yo but he chose #LFC + they pounced.”

Fabrizio Romano then also confirmed the deal by saying; “Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, here we go! The deal has been signed between the two clubs.”

“Gakpo will travel to England in the next days to undergo medical tests and then sign the contract.”

“Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the deal has been signed tonight between clubs.

Gakpo will sign long-term deal later this week as contract is fully agreed too.

Liverpool will pay £37m plus add-ons, up to £50m potential package.”

