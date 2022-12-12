Skip to main content
Cody Gakpo Would Love To Join Manchester United, Price Tag Revealed

Cody Gakpo would love to join Manchester United amid talks of his new price tag following the World Cup.

Manchester United transfer target Cody Gakpo would love to join the club amid heavy transfer links after the World Cup. The players new price tag has also been revealed ahead of a possible exit.

Gakpo has been linked with a move to United for a number of months and the Red Devils are more than keen to sign the attacker. It also now seems that the winger is also extremely happy to move to Old Trafford.

Despite links to the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that neither of these clubs are in talks to sign the player. United on the other hand have been in talks with the players' representatives for some time.

United wanted to sign Gakpo in the summer transfer window and his stats this season so far have proved exactly why. The Dutchman has proved to be one of the most consistent players in Europe.

Gakpo has now also made a name for himself on the world stage with top performances for the Netherlands at the World Cup. Of course with the talent performing on the grand stage, his valuation has increased.

According to Romano; “Cody Gakpo would be happy to accept a move to Manchester United. He would love to join the club. His new price is €60-65M.”

Transfers

By Alex Wallace
