Could Manchester United Sign Heung-Min Son?

Heung-Min Son has undoubtedly been one of the most consistent players in the Premier League and arguably across Europe in recent seasons. The South Korean has been performing at the top of his game at Tottenham.

Finishing as the joint golden boot winner last season in England’s top flight, Son has proved that he is improving with age. The now 30 year old is reportedly said to be ready to take the ‘next step’ in his career.

A combined 30 goal contributions last season (23 goals, 7 assists) saw the attacker receive rightful amounts of major praise. It’s always been a question of whether Son could have achieved even more at another club.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Not quite hitting the heights of previous campaigns, the South Korean has scored three times and assisted twice so far this season. If Spurs were to lose the versatile attacker, it would be more than a major loss.

An intriguing report from Sport1 has suggested that this could be the last season at Spurs for the number 7. They say;

“Heung-Min Son is preparing the next step of his career, many top clubs around Europe are following him.”

It’s unclear whether United are one of those clubs but with Son’s ability to play several positions across the front line, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Red Devils were looking at the talented player.

However, early signs suggest Spain could be his destination, Sport1 continue with;

“Tottenham Hotspur star Heung-Min Son wants to take the next step in his career and is considering his future, with Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti being a huge fan of the winger.”

