Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks To Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave and be sold should a satisfactory offer arrive for him during the current transfer window, states a new report.
Ronaldo was United’s top performer in the previous 21/22 campaign and is understood to be frustrated with the Red Devils lack of transfer activity this summer so far.
The superstar returned to Old Trafford last summer in a sensational move that delighted United fans across the globe, however United failed to perform in all competitions.
Ronaldo could now embark on a new challenge away from United and could move to another European giant this summer.
Ronaldo was voted as Uniteds player of the season as well as having been voted in the PFA Premier League team of the season.
The Portuguese international has a year left on his United contract however that doesn’t rule out a move for the player.
In a report published to The Times, Duncan Castles has reported;
“Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave #mufc should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window. His decision is driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.”
Castles continues to say;
“Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has “three or four years” left at the highest level and would like to spend them at a club where he is capable of adding to his team and individual achievements.”