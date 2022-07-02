Skip to main content

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks To Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave and be sold should a satisfactory offer arrive for him during the current transfer window, states a new report.

Ronaldo was United’s top performer in the previous 21/22 campaign and is understood to be frustrated with the Red Devils lack of transfer activity this summer so far. 

The superstar returned to Old Trafford last summer in a sensational move that delighted United fans across the globe, however United failed to perform in all competitions. 

Ronaldo could now embark on a new challenge away from United and could move to another European giant this summer. 

Ronaldo

Ronaldo was voted as Uniteds player of the season as well as having been voted in the PFA Premier League team of the season.

The Portuguese international has a year left on his United contract however that doesn’t rule out a move for the player. 

In a report published to The Times, Duncan Castles has reported;

“Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave #mufc should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window. His decision is driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.”

Castles continues to say;

“Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has “three or four years” left at the highest level and would like to spend them at a club where he is capable of adding to his team and individual achievements.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks To Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallacejust now
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Arsenal Contact Paulo Dybala’s Agent

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
News

Manchester United Fantasy Premier League Prices 22/23 Revealed | Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and More

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Martinez
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Pushing To Agree Personal Terms With Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
De Vrij
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Weighing Up Move For Inter Defender Stefan De Vrij

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Eric Bailly
News

Report: Eric Bailly Makes Decision On Manchester United Future Following Erik Ten Hag Arrival

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Dean Henderson
Transfers

Official: Dean Henderson Joins Nottingham Forest on Loan

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Paul Pogba World Cup 2018
News

FIFA: Watch The New Semi-Automated Offside Technology That Will Be Used In Qatar World Cup 2022 For The First Time In Football History

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago