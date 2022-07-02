Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Asks To Be Allowed To Leave Manchester United This Summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly asked Manchester United to allow him to leave and be sold should a satisfactory offer arrive for him during the current transfer window, states a new report.

Ronaldo was United’s top performer in the previous 21/22 campaign and is understood to be frustrated with the Red Devils lack of transfer activity this summer so far.

The superstar returned to Old Trafford last summer in a sensational move that delighted United fans across the globe, however United failed to perform in all competitions.

Ronaldo could now embark on a new challenge away from United and could move to another European giant this summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Ronaldo was voted as Uniteds player of the season as well as having been voted in the PFA Premier League team of the season.

The Portuguese international has a year left on his United contract however that doesn’t rule out a move for the player.

In a report published to The Times, Duncan Castles has reported;

“Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to be allowed to leave #mufc should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window. His decision is driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career.”

Castles continues to say;

“Cristiano Ronaldo believes he has “three or four years” left at the highest level and would like to spend them at a club where he is capable of adding to his team and individual achievements.”