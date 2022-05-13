Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Future Away From Manchester United

The incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a huge blow as Cristiano Ronaldo tries to sort out his future away from Old Trafford.

The Dutchman faces an emergency to receive the Portuguese attackers' services for next season as the Mancunians will suffer the exit of numerous players on a free transfer. 

Mason Greenwood's absence due to his police case has caused squad depth issues in the current squad. 

Ronaldo

According to Jeremy Cross, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to listen to offers from other clubs once his first season at Manchester United since homecoming is done and dusted.

Rival clubs across Europe are keeping a close watch over the Manchester United No.7 as the Red Devils miss out on UEFA Champions League places. 

The former Real Madrid star has a one-year extension option in his contract after the next season. It's unlikely if that clause will be triggered as the forward expected the club to fight strongly for silverware at the start of this season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ronaldo
Transfers

Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Future Away From Manchester United

By Alan Bince25 seconds ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Signing Target Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Manchester United Logo
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Paris Saint-Germain Are Claimed To Be Preparing A Bid To Benfica For Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago
Raphina with Leeds
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have A Strong Interest In Right-Winger Raphinha From Leeds - Barcelona Leading The Race For The Brazilian

By Saul Escudero18 hours ago
imago1001241786h
News

Steve McClaren Meets John Murtough And Erik ten Hag in Undercover Meeting

By Alan Bince21 hours ago
De Jong
News

Report: Barcelona Manager Xavi Gives Approval to Frenkie De Jong's Potential Man Utd Switch

By Kaustubh Pandey22 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United

By Saul Escudero22 hours ago