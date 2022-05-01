Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Make Sensational Return to Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United this summer and make a sensational return to Real Madrid according to reports.

Ronaldo has been United's front man this season being the club's top scorer and being regarded as the saviour of the Red Devils.

Ronaldo has already been linked with a possible move away from United amidst the imminent arrival of Erik ten Hag.

United would be prepared to keep hold of Ronaldo as new manager Ten Hag is said to be keen on working with the superstar.

IMAGO / Xinhua

According to journalist, Steve Bates, "Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to Real Madrid this summer – with the Spanish club increasingly keen on a reunion. Influential key figures at Real Madrid want the return knowing he'll bring guaranteed goals in La Liga."

Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is said to be keen on moving Ronaldo to a club with UEFA Champions League football this summer.

Ronaldo has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona ahead of the window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon