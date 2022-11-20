Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Could Return To Real Madrid If Sacked From Manchester United

IMAGO / Sportimage

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to make a sensational return to Real Madrid if he is sacked from Manchester United.

Manchester United start Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of his Old Trafford exit. The star is set to leave United one way or another with his most likely exit set to be via contractual termination.

Ronaldo’s career at United will come to a sour end due to his explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he took aim at Erik Ten Hag and the owners, the Glazers. Ronaldo is not welcome back at Carrington after the FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese international has a number of options for the future if he is to leave United. The MLS and Saudi Arabia are ready to offer the player a big money move.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

However, Ronaldo may have a new offer heading to his table in what could be a sensational return. According to reports in Spain, Ronaldo could return to Real Madrid on a short term deal.

According to a new report from Lluis Miguelsanz via Sport; “Cristiano Ronaldo’s entourage have offered him to Real Madrid on a six-month deal to replace the injured Karim Benzema.

“Florentino Pérez is looking for a striker and Ronaldo would like to return to Madrid.”

