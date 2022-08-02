Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.

Ronaldo is known to be focused on leaving United this summer to play in the Champions League next season, however there is a major lack of interest from other clubs in signing the player in this transfer window.

Despite there being a lack of interest it’s known that clubs such as Napoli are still said to be monitoring the situation however the players wages are a major stumbling block in the possibility of a deal.

Ronaldo earns such a high salary at United that many other European clubs would struggle to be able to pay anywhere near what he currently earns to get his move.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Ronaldo played his first pre season game for United on Sunday against Spanish side Rayo Vallecano and was taken off after 45 minutes before also leaving Old Trafford before the conclusion of the 90 minutes.

According to a new report from journalist Jesus Lopez via Radioestadio Noche, Ronaldo is disappointed in the lack of interest from other clubs, he stated;

“There is some disappointment from Cristiano Ronaldo's side. It doesn't seem like there is any other team that is interested in him.”

