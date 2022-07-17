Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Has Convinced Atletico Madrid To Sign Him From Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is the hot topic conversation of the transfer window at the moment with many people wondering where he will play from next season.

According to reports on Sunday, Ronaldo had been linked with a sensational return to Sporting Lisbon, the club that he started his career at before joining Manchester United.

However, Ronaldo was quick to publicly deny these rumours himself as he went on Instagram and replied to a post, talking about the rumour and called it out for being fake news.

The Portuguese captain still has many options and is being looked at by many clubs across Europe.

IMAGO / Focus Images

However the latest link to Ronaldo would be one that would cause a huge shake up in his legacy in the eyes of some supporters at a certain club.

According to a sensational report from Spanish outlet, Diario AS, “Cristiano Ronaldo has convinced Diego Simeone to bring him to Atlético Madrid.”

Questions have instantly been asked following this report as Ronaldo has an incredibly rocky history with Atletico fans and isn’t liked due to his success at Real Madrid.

A move to Atletico would undoubtedly tarnish his legacy at Real Madrid in the eyes of the clubs ultra supporters, by making a move to their Madrid rivals.

Ronaldo’s future is said to be more clear in the coming weeks as United fans in particular wait for his next move.

