Cristiano Ronaldo Held Talks With Bayern Munich Last Week Amid Manchester United Crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held talks with German giants Bayern Munich amid his current situation at Manchester United.

A new report has suggested that Bayern Munich have held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes in the last week. The report comes during a time where Ronaldo has just released a bombshell interview about the club.

Manchester United released a statement today surrounding the interview where they say they will wait until the full piece is published. It was also reported that United manager Erik Ten Hag and his players were disappointed with the timing and manner of the interview.

However a new report has now stated that in just the last week Ronaldo and his agent held talks with Bayern Munich. Ronaldo is looking for an exit in January and believes Bayern could be a way out.

In an exclusive report from Daily Mail reporter Chris Wheeler, he revealed;

“Cristiano Ronaldo has held talks with Bayern Munich as he plots an escape from Manchester United in the January transfer window. Ronaldo and his agent, Jorge Mendes, met with Bayern last week.”

“Manchester United are exploring the possibility of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo following his interview. Lawyers are reviewing his statements.”

“The other option being considered is for United and Ronaldo to agree an amicable termination so he can walk away free. The least likely outcome is Ronaldo returning to United and playing for Ten Hag again.”

