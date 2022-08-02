Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star

Cristiano Ronaldo is most likely to move to one of the top Serie A clubs.

Manchester United are now deeply immersed in yet another summer transfer saga, with Cristiano Ronaldo's future still remaining unresolved.

The legendary striker is, along with his agent Jorge Mendes, attempting to force a move away from Old Trafford. He is determined to play Champions League football next season.

Bayern Munich and Chelsea appeared to be the most likely candidates to purchase Ronaldo this summer, but both clubs have already vehemently distanced themselves from negotiations.

After returning to training this week, Ronaldo and Mendes conducted a meeting with United's chief executive Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough.

The Portuguese forward, who had been absent from pre-season, only reiterated his desire to depart the club in this meeting.

With potential suitors dwindling, a new report has indicated there may yet be a lifeline for Ronaldo.

According to Manu Sainz of Diario AS, Napoli 'dream of signing Cristiano Ronaldo and turning him into a Neapolitan icon.'

This report comes after Atlético Madrid fans insisted that their club do not pursue the transfer links with the Real Madrid record goalscorer.

Diego Simeone, however, is said to be very open to the move. The Argentinian manager is missing an experienced forward focal point after Luis Suárez left Atléti this summer.

Sainz further highlighted that, 'the only two feasible options for Cristiano Ronaldo seem to be Atlético Madrid and Napoli, despite Atléti's president denying interest,'

'Atléti need to make several sales and fit the numbers. Ronaldo is greatly desired by Diego Simeone.'

In light of these links to Napoli, James Ducker of The Telegraph, however, has confirmed a difference stance regarding any imminent developments.

Ducker has simply stated that, 'nothing has materialised with Napoli.'

With these conflicting reports, Ronaldo's options appear to be narrowing. The number seven may have to accept that Old Trafford will be his home for one more season.

