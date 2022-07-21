Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Either Move To Atletico Madrid Or Stay At Manchester United This Summer

Following weeks of rumours and tribulations it seems as though Cristiano Ronaldo now may only have two options left on the table this summer with those being either a move to Atletico Madrid or remaining at Manchester United, claims a new report.

Ronaldo handed in his desire to leave United a number of weeks ago following the clubs failure to qualify for the Champions League as well as their lack of ambition in the market.

Ronaldo was first linked to Bayern Munich before also then being linked to Chelsea, however both clubs closed off the option to sign the player.

The striker was then offered to Barcelona, claimed a new report on Wednesday who opted to stick by signing Robert Lewandowski.

Ronaldo's name was also mentioned to the likes of Real Madrid who distanced themselves from the player as well as the player himself shutting down links to Sporting Lisbon.

However, Atletico Madrid's name has also been mentioned recently and a new report suggests that Ronaldo's future now either lies at Atletico or at Old Trafford next season.

L'Equipe, a French outlet have reported "Cristiano Ronaldo will either move to Atletico Madrid or stay at Manchester United. The latter is unlikely because of how Jorge Mendes would interpret having been unable to find his client a Champions League club."

