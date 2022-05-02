Skip to main content
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Will Leave Manchester United This Summer and is not in Erik Ten Hag's Plans

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly leave Manchester United this summer and is supposedly not in Erik Ten Hag's plans ahead of the summer window.

Ronaldo has been linked with moves away from Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming window and is now reportedly not even in Ten Hag's plans.

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Spain this summer with both Real Madrid and Barcelona linked to the Portuguese superstar.

It had been reported that Ten Hag was keen to work with Ronaldo but in this new emerging report it seems that it isn't the case.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City

According to a transfer reporter named Pedro Almedia, "Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, the player is not in Erik Ten Hag plans."

It was known that Ronaldo would also be keen to work with Ten Hag but there is a chance that the striker may want to leave Old Trafford due to the lack of UEFA Champions League football next season.

