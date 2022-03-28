Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United Future Revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United has been in doubt for some time, and a report has revealed his possible future beyond the summer transfer window.

United's season hasn't been going as it was expected, who now face the danger of not being able to qualify for Europe's elite club competition for the next season.

Hence there have been lots of speculations about the potential whereabouts of the Portuguese after this season, and a recent report has shed some light on the same.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to a report from The Athletic, the 37-year-old isn't thinking about his future at Old Trafford at the moment.

Portugal have the chance to qualify for the World Cup by beating North Macedonia, and the report states that he wouldn't want to disrupt his club situation amid preparations for the Qatar World Cup.

Last week reports in Portugal also stated that the former Real Madrid man will stay in England next season too, and this recent report reaffirms the same.

