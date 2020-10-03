SI.com
Diogo Dalot: Man United defender arrives in Italy ahead of AC Milan loan

Alex Turk

Diogo Dalot will join AC Milan on a season-long loan this season and has arrived in Italy ahead of completing the move from Manchester United.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has seemed keen to offload the 21-year-old on a permanent transfer during the summer transfer window, but no suitable offers have been presented.

United had already rejected approaches to secure his services on loan from Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma, but have now made the decision to allow such a move.

dalot
Diogo Dalot arrives in Milan.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is no option to buy in his contract at the San Siro, due to United demanding €30 million.

Milan are thought to have accepted a simple loan because Roma were expected to come back in for him ahead of the transfer deadline.

With Dalot out of the door, it begs the question of whether United will acquire a new full-back before Monday night.

Talks have been ongoing for Alex Telles, but the club don't seem to be willing to meet FC Porto's €20 million valuation.

It's now thought to be more likely that United wait until January before agreeing to sign Telles on a free transfer in 2021.

Brandon Williams is expected to stay as an option on the left, offering back-up to Luke Shaw, playing as an inverted full-back.

With that being said, Dalot's departure most likely means that Timothy Fosu-Mensah seems best-placed to provide cover for Aaron Wan-Bissaka this season.

However, Ethan Laird has returned to first-team training and the 2020/21 campaign could very well be his time to breakthrough, as Williams did last term.

