Several clubs interested in Diogo Dalot ahead of likely Manchester United exit

There promises to be a bit of an exodus at Manchester United this summer and one of the more surprising names set for an exit is Diogo Dalot.

The Portugal Under-21 international arrived at United for £20million in 2018 being hailed by then-manager Jose Mourinho as one of the best young full-backs in Europe.

It hasn't really worked out for him in Manchester though; he's struggled to settle and is now far down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order.

When Solskjaer called on long-term absentee Timothy Fosu-Mensah over Dalot in the latter stages of the 2019/20 campaign, it was clear the 21-year-old is likely to be offloaded.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Dalot is one of several United players on the way out this summer and there are several potential suitors.

The report brutally claims he was 'never an option' for Solskjaer, who is slowly but surely diminishing the club of past signings from the wage bill.

It's said that Everton are interested with Carlo Ancelotti looking for a right-back, but there are also 'important' Ligue 1 sides eyeing a move, including Paris Saint-Germain.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka now one of Solskjaer's key men and Brandon Williams surpassing Dalot from the Academy, it's no surprise if the player has pushed for a departure himself.

It's a shame to see how it's played out because a loan move would seemingly be a much more sensible option, but Solskjaer obviously sees something outside eyes don't.

How did Stephen Howson and Adam McKola predict how the 2019/20 season was going to play out? Check out the latest video on Stretford Paddock to find out...