Report: Darwin Nunez, Frenkie De Jong, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic All Discussed Internally at Manchester United
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong are all understood to have been discussed internally at Manchester United ahead of the summer window according to a new report.
The three players have all been linked to United over the last weeks with interest reportedly said to be concrete in each target.
De Jong is the name that has attracted the most excitement from United fans and the press as Erik Ten Hag wants to reunite with the midfielder.
Nunez is also said to be a name that a lot of United fans have started to talk about ahead of the summer window.
According to a new report from Simon Jones of Mail Sport, “Benfica's Darwin Nunez, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been discussed internally.”
De Jong is the deal that is said to be the hardest to execute for United with the player wanting to remain at Barcelona despite the club wanting to offload the Dutchman.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon