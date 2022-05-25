Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Darwin Nunez, Frenkie De Jong, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic All Discussed Internally at Manchester United

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong are all understood to have been discussed internally at Manchester United ahead of the summer window according to a new report. 

The three players have all been linked to United over the last weeks with interest reportedly said to be concrete in each target. 

De Jong is the name that has attracted the most excitement from United fans and the press as Erik Ten Hag wants to reunite with the midfielder. 

Nunez is also said to be a name that a lot of United fans have started to talk about ahead of the summer window. 

Nunez

According to a new report from Simon Jones of Mail Sport, “Benfica's Darwin Nunez, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been discussed internally.”

De Jong is the deal that is said to be the hardest to execute for United with the player wanting to remain at Barcelona despite the club wanting to offload the Dutchman.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

de jong
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez, Frenkie De Jong, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic All Discussed Internally at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace12 seconds ago
Pau Torres Against Liverpool On UEFA Champions League Semi-finals
Transfers

Pau Torres Open to Manchester United Move says Fabrizio Romano

By Alex Wallace19 minutes ago
Harry Maguire
Media

Report: Manchester United Centre-Back Harry Maguire Has Been Warned By Erik Ten Hag - Captaincy Grants No Special Privileges

By Saul Escudero1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Media

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal Against Tottenham Hotspur Got Nominated To Be Goal Of The Season 2021/2022

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Alessandro Bastoni
News

Report: Manchester United to Bid For Inter Milan Defender Alessandro Bastoni, With Spurs and Manchester City Interested

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Antony
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Linked To Brazilian Forward Antony From Ajax Amid Interest From Newcastle And Liverpool

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Lingard
News

Report: Manchester United's Jesse Lingard Being Considered By West Ham

By Rhys James6 hours ago
DONNY
Transfers

Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek Says Goodbye To Everton Following The End Of His Loan Time At Goodison Park

By Saul Escudero15 hours ago