Report: Darwin Nunez, Frenkie De Jong, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic All Discussed Internally at Manchester United

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong are all understood to have been discussed internally at Manchester United ahead of the summer window according to a new report.

The three players have all been linked to United over the last weeks with interest reportedly said to be concrete in each target.

De Jong is the name that has attracted the most excitement from United fans and the press as Erik Ten Hag wants to reunite with the midfielder.

Nunez is also said to be a name that a lot of United fans have started to talk about ahead of the summer window.

According to a new report from Simon Jones of Mail Sport, “Benfica's Darwin Nunez, Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic have been discussed internally.”

De Jong is the deal that is said to be the hardest to execute for United with the player wanting to remain at Barcelona despite the club wanting to offload the Dutchman.

