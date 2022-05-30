Darwin Nunez is Exploring Possibilities and a Deal Could Take Some Time Amid Manchester United Interest

Darwin Nunez and his agent are reportedly exploring the possibilities of many moves across Europe this summer and a deal could take some time to finalise as Manchester United remain interested in the striker.

Nunez has been established as a top target for United this summer with reports suggesting that the player wants to move to United but will explore other options alongside his agent.

No reports suggest that a deal is close as Benfica could be set to hold out for a significant fee for the player with prices such as £80-100million being suggested.

According to transfer market specialist and well followed reporter, Fabrizio Romano "Darwin Nunez and his agent are exploring possibilities and a deal could take some time."

Nunez has admirers across Europe including the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and even Spanish giants Real Madrid according to new reports.

United will likely keep pursuing a deal for Nunez and time will tell on whether the Uruguayan arrives at Old Trafford or goes elsewhere.

