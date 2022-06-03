Skip to main content
Report: Darwin Nunez Is Moving to the Premier League - Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal Named as Suitors

A new report from a fairly reliable journalist has suggested that Darwin Nunez is going to move to the Premier League this summer with Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal being listed as potential destinations. 

Nunez is said to be on the radar of a number of clubs across Europe however it looks increasingly likely that Nunez will move to the English top flight this summer with three clubs listed as suitors. 

It’s known that United are negotiating a move for Nunez and are in direct contact with the player and his representatives, however no deal is close to being struck and no offer has been made to Benfica. 

Darwin Nunez

Reports have suggested that it looks like United lead the race for the Benfica striker. 

According to Di Marzio “I think Darwin Nunez is going to the Premier League. Manchester United or Arsenal or Tottenham. We don't know where he's going but for sure the Premier League has to be his next step."

Nunez is said to be one of Erik Ten Hag’s top priority targets this summer alongside the likes of Frenkie De Jong and Jurrien Timber.

A new report from TalkSport had suggested that United had taken a step back from the Nunez deal to focus on signing De Jong. 

