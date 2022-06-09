Report: Darwin Nunez Move to Liverpool is All But Done With Manchester United Set to Miss Out

Darwin Nunez's move to Liverpool is all but done according to sources as Manchester United are set to miss out on the Benfica striker, according to a new report.

Nunez had been a long standing target of United's as Erik Ten Hag looks to bolster his attacking options at Old Trafford.

United were interested and do reportedly remain interested in the striker, however Nunez looks set to join Liverpool after the Merseyside club stepped up their efforts to sign him.

Nunez is an in demand striker across Europe this summer with a number of clubs looking at the striker.

According to a new report from Alex Crook of TalkSport;

"Manchester United look set to miss out on Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with a deal for the Uruguayan to move to rivals Liverpool ‘all but done’."

It was reported that Nunez had agreed personal terms on Wednesday with Liverpool preparing a formal bid to sign the striker.

Alex Crook continues to go and say;

"I think Darwin is happy with the terms on offer, it’s just about agreeing how the fee will be paid. I’m told it will be £68million up front with add-ons that will eventually see him become Liverpool’s record signing.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon