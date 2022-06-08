Report: Darwin Nunez Wants Liverpool Move Over Manchester United With Liverpool Readying Bid
Manchester United transfer target, Darwin Nunez is said to be prioritising a move to Liverpool this summer ahead of a move to Old Trafford with reports suggesting that Liverpool are readying a bid for the striker.
United have been following Nunez for some time and over the past few weeks, links have been strong between club and player.
However, the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United have always cropped up as potential clubs interested in the player and now it looks like United’s rivals are the players preferred destination.
According to a new report from Jacque Talbot;
According to reports in Portugal “Darwin Nunez has now prioritised Liverpool as a first choice. Been reported in the UK that the Merseyside club are readying a bid.”
Adding to the report, Talbot said;
“However, if that move does not come through, it looks like the player wants Man United. Mentioned before about Newcastle but that hear that's just not going to happen.”
United have beeb focusing on a move for Frenkie De Jong over the past weeks and may now lose out on an attacking target to their fierce rivals.
Author Verdict
United have once again seemingly been caught out in their incompetence in the transfer market.
Whilst focusing on a player that is reluctant to move to the club (De Jong) they could now miss out on a key attacking target ahead of next season.
