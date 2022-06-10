Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Darwin Nunez Will Sign for Liverpool - Manchester United are Out of the Race

Darwin Nunez will sign for Liverpool this summer as Manchester United have been put out of the race completely by their rivals according to a new report.

United are set to miss out on one of their main transfer targets this summer with Nunez set to sign for Liverpool from Benfica.

Nunez has been linked with a possible move to United for a number of weeks and was considered a top target to sign in this window according to past reports.

However, Nunez's priority has always been Liverpool and is now set to sign a deal with the Merseyside club.

Darwin Nunez with Benfica

According to a report from the reliable Pedro Sepulveda, Nunez to Liverpool is all but done.

The report stated, "It's DONE. Darwin Nunez is going to Liverpool, Manchester United is out of the race. Contract of 5 years with a salary of 6 million euros net per season. Darwin Núñez already announced the decision to his family and friends. Liverpool is just waiting for Benfica to say yes."

With Nunez set to join Liverpool, United and Ten Hag will now have to turn their attention to other targets.

United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer, however they have missed out on one of their major targets ahead of the window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Will Sign for Liverpool - Manchester United are Out of the Race

By Alex Wallace28 seconds ago
Mata goal
Quotes

Juan Mata Releases Heartfelt Video to Say Goodbye to Manchester United Fans

By Rhys James9 minutes ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Report: Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira to be Given Chance to Impress Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James30 minutes ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Jorge Mendes is in Talks With Manchester United for Marco Asensio

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong Agrees Personal Terms with Manchester United

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
imago1012386467h
Transfers

Breaking: Frenkie de Jong Willing To Accept Manchester United Transfer

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
De Jong 2
Transfers

Report: Frenkie De Jong is One Step Away from Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
Darwin Nunez with Benfica
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez Move to Liverpool is All But Done With Manchester United Set to Miss Out

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago