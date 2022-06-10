Report: Darwin Nunez Will Sign for Liverpool - Manchester United are Out of the Race

Darwin Nunez will sign for Liverpool this summer as Manchester United have been put out of the race completely by their rivals according to a new report.

United are set to miss out on one of their main transfer targets this summer with Nunez set to sign for Liverpool from Benfica.

Nunez has been linked with a possible move to United for a number of weeks and was considered a top target to sign in this window according to past reports.

However, Nunez's priority has always been Liverpool and is now set to sign a deal with the Merseyside club.

According to a report from the reliable Pedro Sepulveda, Nunez to Liverpool is all but done.

The report stated, "It's DONE. Darwin Nunez is going to Liverpool, Manchester United is out of the race. Contract of 5 years with a salary of 6 million euros net per season. Darwin Núñez already announced the decision to his family and friends. Liverpool is just waiting for Benfica to say yes."

With Nunez set to join Liverpool, United and Ten Hag will now have to turn their attention to other targets.

United are looking to strengthen their attack this summer, however they have missed out on one of their major targets ahead of the window.

