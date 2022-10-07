Skip to main content
David Beckham Has Spoken To Cristiano Ronaldo About Inter Miami Transfer

Manchester United legend David Beckham has reportedly spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo about a possible move to the MLS.

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly still has his eyes on an exit from Manchester United this January. United legend David Beckham may have possibly given the striker an exit strategy.

United are said to be open to the possibility of Ronaldo’s exit this summer. However it would only be likely if the right fee is paid.

Beckham is the owner of MLS side Inter Miami. The franchise is a recent expansion side that joined the top flight in America.

Former Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain joined Inter Miami some seasons ago before retiring from football recently.

Ronaldo is still keen to play in the UEFA Champions League. His desire to play at the top level in Europe was a reason for his want to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

The Portuguese superstar however could be attracted to America. Miami is a coastal setting with hot weather for the majority of the calendar year.

According to a new and emerging report from Pedro Almedia, Beckham has already spoken to Ronaldo about the possibility of moving as early as January.

The report says; “David Beckham spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo about the possibility of the Portuguese playing for Inter Miami in January.”

It’s unclear at this stage whether the MLS would appeal to Ronaldo at this stage. The striker will undoubtedly feature for Portugal at the upcoming World Cup. 

