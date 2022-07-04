Skip to main content

David Ornstein: Chelsea Considering Move For Cristiano Ronaldo As Manchester United Insist He Is Not For Sale

Chelsea are now said to be considering a move to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Stamford Bridge following Ronaldo’s desire to leave United however the Red Devils remain in their stance that the player is not for sale.

Ronaldo has reportedly told United that he would like to leave the club to play UEFA Champions League football next season and Chelsea are said to be monitoring the situation.

The striker still wants to achieve personal goals and win a number of trophies before he hangs up his boots and retires from football.

Ronaldo

Ronaldo was not present at United training on Monday due to a family issue and has been told by the club he must report for the clubs pre season tour this week. 

United remain firm in their stance - Ronaldo is not for sale however the striker is known to be able to force moves away from clubs should he want to leave this summer. 

Chelsea’s new owner Todd Boehly has already met with Jorge Mendes and discussed Ronaldo during their meeting. 

Now, David Ornstein has reported;

“Chelsea considering Cristiano Ronaldo move. Man Utd currently say not for sale but #CFC monitoring & not ruling out. Mendes talks continue - Boehly/Eghbali intrigued by idea. Tuchel admires 37yo but unclear if he would approve.”

