David Ornstein: Christian Eriksen Verbally Agrees To Join Manchester United

Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United this summer as a free agent according to an exclusive report from highly reliable journalist, David Ornstein.

Eriksen had been scouted as an option that Erik Ten Hag wanted to explore this summer, the Danish international had impressed majorly at Brentford during the second half of the Premier League season.

The midfielder originally trained with Erik Ten Hag’s Ajax during his recovery process following a cardiac arrest suffered during Euro 2020.

Ten Hah has admired Eriksen for some time and was keen to add him to his midfield options at Old Trafford following the departures of senior players. 

Eriksen had many offers on the table, Spurs had already pulled out of a deal to reunite with the player however the Danish international had to choose between staying at Brentford or moving to Old Trafford. 

The experienced midfielder has opted for a move to Old Trafford to join Erik Ten Hag’s rebuild at the club, David Ornstein has reported;

“Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United as a free agent. 30yo playmaker has communicated desire to play for Manchester United + accept 3y deal. Contract needs to be finalised & medical conducted before move complete.”

Eriksen will follow Malacia to United and is the Red Devils’ second summer signing. 

