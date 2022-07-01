David Ornstein: Manchester United Enter Advanced Negotiations For Lisandro Martinez From Ajax

Manchester United have now reportedly entered advanced negotiations with Ajax over the transfer of Lisandro Martinez following initial reports emerging earlier on in the week, reports David Ornstein.

United are said to be battling Arsenal for the signature of the Argentine as they look to bolster their squad this season and look to secure Erik Ten Hag’s targets.

Martinez is a versatile player that can play centre half, left back and even defensive midfield - two out of the three positions want to be strengthened by United this summer.

The Argentine featured in Ten Hag’s title winning squad at Ajax last season and both player and manager are said to be keen on a reunion.

IMAGO / ANP

United were named as one of the possible suitors for the player but no indication had suggested that the club were seriously interested.

However, reports started to surface, suggesting that United were even ready to submit a bit for the Ajax player.

Now, The Athletic reporter and ever reliable David Ornstein has reported;

“Advanced negotiations are taking place between Manchester United and Ajax, with the player believed to be keen on a reunion with his former coach Erik ten Hag. It is believed they have established themselves as favorites for the Argentine.”

United could wrap up a deal in quick time with Ajax should the negotiations be similar to those of the Donny Van De Beek transfer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon