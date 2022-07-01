Skip to main content

David Ornstein: Manchester United Enter Advanced Negotiations For Lisandro Martinez From Ajax

Manchester United have now reportedly entered advanced negotiations with Ajax over the transfer of Lisandro Martinez following initial reports emerging earlier on in the week, reports David Ornstein.

United are said to be battling Arsenal for the signature of the Argentine as they look to bolster their squad this season and look to secure Erik Ten Hag’s targets. 

Martinez is a versatile player that can play centre half, left back and even defensive midfield - two out of the three positions want to be strengthened by United this summer. 

The Argentine featured in Ten Hag’s title winning squad at Ajax last season and both player and manager are said to be keen on a reunion.

Martinez

United were named as one of the possible suitors for the player but no indication had suggested that the club were seriously interested. 

However, reports started to surface, suggesting that United were even ready to submit a bit for the Ajax player. 

Now, The Athletic reporter and ever reliable David Ornstein has reported;

“Advanced negotiations are taking place between Manchester United and Ajax, with the player believed to be keen on a reunion with his former coach Erik ten Hag. It is believed they have established themselves as favorites for the Argentine.”

United could wrap up a deal in quick time with Ajax should the negotiations be similar to those of the Donny Van De Beek transfer. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Martinez
Transfers

David Ornstein: Manchester United Enter Advanced Negotiations For Lisandro Martinez From Ajax

By Alex Wallace40 seconds ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong If Move To Manchester United Breaks Down

By Alex Wallace12 minutes ago
tyrell malacia
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Tyrell Malacia To Manchester United Here We Go | Erik Ten Hag’s First Signing

By Alex Wallace42 minutes ago
Antony
News

Report: One Reason Manchester United Won't Sign Ajax And Brazil Winger Antony As Things Stand

By Rhys James49 minutes ago
frenkie de jong
News

Frenkie De Jong Likes Manchester United Instagram Post About Ruud Van Nistelrooy Sending Fans Into Meltdown

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Andreas Pereira
News

Official: Andreas Pereira Returns to Manchester United Following Flamengo Loan Spell

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Report: Manchester United On High Alert Over Move For Youri Tielemans

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Aaron Wan Bissaka Determined To Show Erik Ten Hag He Has A Future At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago