David Ornstein: Manchester United In Agreement With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona over the transfer of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, claims a report from the highly reliable journalist David Ornstein of the Athletic.

United have been in talks with the Catalan club for over two months since they first opened direct talks in May, but haven't been able to reach a successful conclusion in all this time.

But that situation may have changed, according to the Athletic's chief football correspondent.

de jong 2

According to his report, United have now reached an agreement with their Spanish counterparts that will see them pay a guaranteed fee of €75 million (£63 million, $75 million) for the Dutch international.

The deal also has add-ons included in it which are worth €10 million (£8.47 million, $10 million), and thereby can take the total sum to €85 million.

As per the info given in the report, the Old Trafford club will now have to convince De Jong to make the switch to the Premier League giants and personal terms still need to be agreed with his representatives.

It's also been stated that 'De Jong is owed a deferred salary payment worth €17 million from Barcelona which is still stalling the deal'.

