David Ornstein: Manchester United Star To Hold Future Talks With The Club

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo will hold talks about his future with the club after travelling to Manchester, claims The Athletic's chief football correspondent David Ornstein.

The forward's future at his current club has been in doubt since the last few weeks, when it emerged that he is looking to leave United this summer if a suitable offer for him arrives from other clubs.

Chelsea were linked with a potential move for the former Real Madrid man, as their owner Todd Boehly was reportedly intrigued about a possible move for Ronaldo. But due to Thomas Tuchel's decision not to sign him, the rumours have gone cold.

Ronaldo didn't travel with the rest of the United squad for their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, and thereby missed all four of their pre-season matches so far against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 5-times Ballon D'Or winner was given leave by the English side for personal reasons, but whether he would return to Manchester or not was still a thing in doubt for everyone.

And now, we might have the answer to this question.

According to David Ornstein, the Portugal international will be flying to Manchester on Monday to hold talks with the club about his future.

He is yet to work under Erik ten Hag, as he didn't report from training as usual stating family reasons, after having already informed the club of his desire for leaving.

The report further states that although it is unclear whether he will join training with the rest of his teammates, Ronaldo is expected to hold face-to-face talks with manager Erik ten Hag before making a final decision about his future.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon