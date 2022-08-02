Dean Henderson Breaks Silence On Manchester United Loan Exit This Summer

Dean Henderson has broken silence over the circumstances in which he secured a loan exit from Manchester United in this summer's transfer window, in a brutally honest interview with TalkSport

The 25-year-old left Old Trafford to join newly promoted Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan in what would be his sixth loan spell away from the Manchester side since he joined the club in 2015.

The former England youth international have previously enjoyed loan spells at the likes of Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United, and he played his first full season in the Premier League on his second spell with the Blades in 2019-20 season.

After finishing his second year on loan at the Sheffield side, he returned to United, making a number of appearances throughout the course of the following season.

But his gametime at Old Trafford was extremely limited last season as he had to play second fiddle to no,1 goalkeeper at the club, David de Gea, for most of the part of the season.

He left the club again on loan for Steve Cooper's side this time in search of regular playtime, and has now revealed the circumstances of his exit.

In an interview with TalkSport, Henderson revealed that he didn't even talk with new incoming manager Erik ten Hag before sealing his fate for the new season.

"I didn't want him to see me in training. Because I knew that he probably wanted to keep me. So I told the hierarchy that I want to play football and don't want to play second fiddle. I took the decision to leave on loan before the manager came in", said Henderson.

The England shotstopper also revealed his regret over staying over at United last season based on a promise made to him at that point of time.

He said, "I took the decision to leave on loan before the manager came in. Last summer when I was promised the No.1 spot, I had rejected multiple loan proposals and that caused a lot of regret. It was really difficult to stay on bench."

He continued, "The conversation I had, coming out of the Euros squad, was that you're coming back at Manchester United to be the number one goalkeeper. I got covid & unfortunately no one followed through with anything they told me."

Dean Henderson's current contract at the club runs until the summer of 2025, which he signed in the summer of 2020 after coming back to the club from his second spell at Sheffield United.

