Dean Henderson Close To Nottingham Forest Move

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is getting closer to completing a move to Nottingham Forest, according to a report.

It is no secret about Forest's interest in the former Sheffield United shot-stopper, who has had a rough season at Old Trafford last time around.

After getting promoted to the top flight for the first time since going down in 1999, Steve Cooper's side are looking to make reinforcements to the squad in their survival fight upcoming season.

There have been various rumours about the England goalkeeper looking to leave his boyhood club for playtime, and was earlier linked with a move to Newcastle.

And a few days ago, reports came pouring out about a possible move for Henderson to the Midlands.

dean henderson 1

And according to a report from The Athletic, the 25-year-old is now close to swapping United for Nottingham Forest on a temporary basis.

The report states that the loan move will be a simple one, without any option or obligation to buy in contrary to reports elsewhere.

The newly-promoted Forest side may lose their shotstopper Brice Samba after they failed to agree on a new contract to extend his stay at the Midlands club.

And hence, Dean Henderson is their choice to replace Samba next season in the Premier League.

Transfers

