Dean Henderson extends Sheffield United loan

Alex Turk

Dean Henderson has officially extended his loan at Sheffield United until the end of the season, Manchester United have confirmed.

The 23-year-old's initial contract at Bramall Lane was due to expire on Tuesday, which would normally be past the season's conclusion.

Lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has complicated loan deals though, with many clubs set to lose important players before the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Henderson will remain with the Blades throughout July though, as the newly-promoted side continue their impressive fight for European qualification.

He's been in excellent form this season, following up another eye-catching campaign in the 2018/19 Championship on his first loan at the Yorkshire club.

Henderson has kept 11 Premier League clean sheets this term, with only Alisson and Nick Pope achieving more (both 12).

His continued performances, matched with David de Gea's increased tendency to make mistakes, have seen a growing number of United fans call for Henderson to replace the Spaniard as no. 1.

That seems a bit premature though and although it's very likely the young stopper will take over from De Gea in the future, it's unlikely to be as soon as next season.

I honestly would not be surprised to see Henderson spend a third campaign on loan with Chris Wilder next term - hopefully on a European stage of some form.

