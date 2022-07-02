Official: Dean Henderson Joins Nottingham Forest on Loan

Dean Henderson has officially joined newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest on loan for the 2022/23 season a statement from Manchester United and Forest have confirmed.

Henderson has been officially announced as a new Forest player having finally joined the new Premier League side on loan after weeks of negotiations.

The English keeper is on the search for first team football and is keen to make an impression on his new manager with a season spent on loan in the top flight.

United and Forest were in negotiations for a number of weeks with the clubs split on having to negotiate a possible option to buy - which hasn’t been added in the end.

Reports have also emerged stating that Forest will pay the keepers full salary on a weekly basis during his loan spell which works out at around £110,000 per week.

An official statement from United’s website has confirmed Henderson’s loan departure, it read;

“Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson has completed a season-long loan move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 season with the two-time European champions, who were promoted back to the top flight following their play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town in May.”

The statement also reiterated the previous success that the Keeper has had on loan, saying;

“The former youth-team player has had significant success out on loan in the past, enjoying a range of valuable experiences at Stockport County, Grimsby Town, Shrewsbury Town and Sheffield United.”

