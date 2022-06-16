Report: Dean Henderson Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest At Advanced Stage

Dean Henderson is on the brink of departing Manchester United this summer as the goalkeeper searches for first team football at Nottingham Forest according to a new report.

United are set to continue with David De Gea as number one next season meaning Henderson would have to settle for being a back up keeper.

This option has never favoured Henderson as the Englishman searches for regular first team football.

Henderson was linked to Forest just days ago and now is at an advanced stage of joining the club.

The goalkeeper is set to join the newly promoted side on an initial loan deal with Forest wanting to add an option to buy to the deal.

A new report from Dharmesh Sheth has revealed;

"Dean Henderson’s move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest at advanced stage. In past hour, Sky Sports News told United want straight loan - no option. Forest pushing for option. Henderson still expected to be Forest player next season."

United will be looking for Henderson to return to Old Trafford next summer as De Gea continues to age.

Henderson has impressed on loan before and had spent time at Sheffield United in the Premier League where he proved his ability on a regular basis.

