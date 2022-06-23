Dean Henderson On The 'Brink' Of Leaving Manchester United

Dean Henderson is on the 'brink' of leaving Manchester United for newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest, according to a report.

The England goalkeeper's name has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the past couple of weeks, and if a recent report is to be believed, then this is about to become the reality.

Henderson, who have had loan spells with Shrewsbury in League One and then with Sheffield United in the Championship and the Premier League, signed a 5-year contract in 2020.

The 25-year-old, who was touted to be the next in line to succeed David De Gea as the no.1 at Old Trafford, didn't have a good season last time around as his playing time was marred with coronavirus and injury.

He had to sit out almost all the matches last season as the understudy to United's Spanish shot-stopper.

In order to get more playing time, he has been looking for a move away from the Theatre of Dreams for some time, and his wish may finally come true as the newly-promoted Forest are close to signing him.

According to journalist Simon Stone of BBC Sport, Steve Cooper's side are on the brink of signing Henderson on loan for the whole of next season, and the player has already agreed to join them in order to continue his career in the top flight.

And according to Daily Mail, the loan move includes an option for Forest to buy the one-cap England international for a price of £20 million.

