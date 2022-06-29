Report: Dean Henderson Set For Medical This Week Ahead Of Loan Move From Manchester United To Nottingham Forest

Dean Henderson is set to complete a season long loan move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest and is set for his medical this week ahead of the move, according to a report.

United are set to stick with David De Gea as their number one goalkeeper this season meaning that Henderson is set to move to Forest for first team football.

The English keeper has had loan spells at the likes of Sheffield United in the top flight in the past where he was able to show his ability when getting first team football.

However United have no plans of overlooking De Gea this season as Erik Ten Hag wants to give the Spaniard the season to prove himself.

Henderson is set to move to Forest who have just been promoted to the top flight as he looks to stake his claim to his new manager.

United and Forest have reportedly agreed a one year loan deal with no option to buy ahead of the move with the keeper now set for a medical.

According to a new report from Mail Sport, the medical is set for this week.

"Dean Henderson will have a medical at Nottingham Forest at the end of this week ahead of a season-long loan move."

