Declan Rice 'Interested' in Manchester United Move

Declan Rice is a major target for Manchester United this summer and it has now emerged that Rice is also an admirer of United's interest, according to a report.

Rice has been a target for a number of big Premier League clubs for some time now with Chelsea and Manchester City being two of the others interested.

United will be looking for a new holding midfielder this summer with Rice said to be the priority.

The Englishman is currently said to have a price tag of around £120million.

According to Paul Brown from Give Me Sport via Four Four Two, Rice could very well be looking for a new challenge this summer.

Rice, however is not set to hand in a formal transfer request in the summer meaning his value would not be set to drop.

The midfielder is said to be interested in the prospect of joining United this summer due to their extensive interest.

