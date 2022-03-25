Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Declan Rice Prefers Move To Rivals Over Manchester United

West Ham's Declan Rice favours a move to his former club Chelsea over Manchester United, according to a report.

The future of the England international has been a hot topic in the transfer market since last summer, and his potential transfer fee could be a mammoth sum if a recent report is to be believed.

According to the Evening Standard, the Hammers have slapped a whopping price of £150 million on their star player to keep suitors at bay.

declan rice

Manchester United are mentioned to be one of the leading suitors for the 23-year-old midfielder, and Chelsea also has been credited with an interest in their former academy player.

Despite the uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, Rice is said to prefer a move to his boyhood club to moving to the north-west of England.

The report also mentions that the West Ham player is unlikely to put his pen to new terms at the London Stadium, so a departure from East London might be on the cards. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

declan rice
Transfers

Declan Rice Prefers Move To Rivals Over Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy27 seconds ago
Elanga scores vs Leeds
Quotes

'Good Person to be Around' - Manchester United Man Hails Cristiano Ronaldo's Attitude

By Kaustubh Pandey27 minutes ago
ten hag 2
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Says He is 'Ready to Leave Ajax and Accept a New Challenge' Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace32 minutes ago
Cavani
News

Manchester United Star 'Irritated' With Leaks From Club Amidst Transfer Talk

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Ex-Goalkeeper: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Could Play His Best Football At Liverpool As a False-Nine

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Fred and Lingard
News

Premier League Side Still Interested in Manchester United Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
Pochettino
News

Manchester United Would Have to Pay Hefty Compensation to Sign Wanted Manager

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images
Opinions

Opinion: Marc Skinner’s Manchester United Will Benefit Tremendously From the Old Trafford Game

By Alan Bince7 hours ago