Declan Rice Prefers Move To Rivals Over Manchester United

West Ham's Declan Rice favours a move to his former club Chelsea over Manchester United, according to a report.

The future of the England international has been a hot topic in the transfer market since last summer, and his potential transfer fee could be a mammoth sum if a recent report is to be believed.

According to the Evening Standard, the Hammers have slapped a whopping price of £150 million on their star player to keep suitors at bay.

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United are mentioned to be one of the leading suitors for the 23-year-old midfielder, and Chelsea also has been credited with an interest in their former academy player.

Despite the uncertain future at Stamford Bridge, Rice is said to prefer a move to his boyhood club to moving to the north-west of England.

The report also mentions that the West Ham player is unlikely to put his pen to new terms at the London Stadium, so a departure from East London might be on the cards.

