Report: Declan Rice Price Tag Revealed Ahead of Summer Transfer Window With Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City Interested

Declan Rice's price tag has been revealed ahead of the summer transfer window with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City interested according to reports.

Rice has been a key part of West Ham's success this season which has most recently seen them get into the quarter final of the UEFA Europa League.

The Englishman has attracted interest from a number of Premier League giants ahead of the summer window.

United are said to be one of the teams who have already contacted the players representatives over a proposed move.

Kane and Rice

According to Diario AS, Rice is currently valued at £126million ahead of the summer transfer window.

It's been known that United as well as Chelsea and City would not look to spend that much money on Rice.

The midfielder is said to be happy at West Ham and could remain at the East London side should they qualify for the UEFA Champions League at the end of the season.

