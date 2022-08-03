Report: Six Defenders Could Leave Manchester United This Summer Including Aaron Wan-Bissaka And Alex Telles

Six different defenders could leave Manchester United this summer, including Alex Telles and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, according to a report.

There have already been a whole host of departures from Old Trafford this summer; with the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Juan Mata and more leaving on a free transfer. Most of these have been midfielders, though, and the squad remains very bloated in the defensive department.

With the signings of central defender Lisandro Martinez from AFC Ajax and left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, that statement has become even more true and there will have to be sales if certain players are to be kept happy.

The ESPN have said that Eric Bailly, Telles, Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones are all available for a transfer - with the club willing to let them go either on loan with an obligation to buy or with a simple sale.

Sevilla are said to be negotiating a deal to sign left-back Telles, who has become surplus to requirements following the arrival of Malacia. The Spanish side have also registered an interest in Bailly, if the report is to be believed.

The Ivory Coast international, who has allegedly also attracted interest from AS Roma, was hopeful of convincing boss Erik Ten Hag he could be part of his plans but is now resigned to a move away if he is to get first-team football.

