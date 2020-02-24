Stretford Paddock
Will Moussa Dembele be United's €100 Million Man?

Patrick Ryan

Rumours regarding Manchester United’s alleged interest in Lyon striker Moussa Dembele have begun to circle once again.

 Reports from The Mirror and Sky suggest that Dembele will leave in the summer and has an asking price of around €100 Million (£83 Million).

The Frenchman, just 23, has scored 14 league goals this season, two behind Kylian Mbappe and Yassim Ben Yedder in the race for the Golden boot. 

The striker is in his second season with the French club following a successful and impressive stint with Scottish giants Celtic where he won two consecutive domestic trebles.

Dembele is an attractive option for Manchester United who will be searching for a striker in the summer following a season defined by inconsistency up top.

The Red Devils may well be put off by the high price tag being rumoured, however Sky suggest that Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas will have to accept less.

Dembele fits the category of player United have shown interest in. Young and quick, Dembele makes line-breaking runs with and without the ball. When in on goal he has consistently demonstrated a mature and clinical decision-making in recent seasons. 

Despite a disappointing first stint in the Premier League with Fulham the striker has developed and improved upon the young striker he was, his knowledge of the Premier League gained from his time at Craven Cottage no doubt being another attractive attribute.

Dembele is also reportedly eager to move on from ‘Les Gones’ who sit in 7th in Ligue 1 and six points outside of a European spot.

The 23-year old has said “I am a Lyon player and I will remain so until the end of the season" seemingly implying that he will move on this summer. Old Trafford is supposedly the Frenchman’s dream move and his target club.

Despite this, the issue of Champions League football may be a major factor in deciding where Dembele will go just as it is with Jadon Sancho.

Lyon will face Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League and he will no doubt wish to continue playing at the highest level of European football. If Manchester United are unable to offer this, it becomes a realistic possibility his head will turn.

In addition to United, Chelsea are heavily rumoured to be interested in the Frenchman and with them currently in the driving seat in the battle for a top four premier league finish he may decide the Blues are a better fit.

