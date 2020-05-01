Stretford Paddock
Dembele would find it hard to reject United

Alex Turk

Moussa Dembele's stance on a potential move to Manchester United has reportedly been revealed by the local press.

The 23-year-old striker has been in fine form for Lyon this season, netting 16 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games.

He wouldn't be playing Champions League football if he was to stay at the club though, with Lyon placed in seventh and Ligue 1 ending their season earlier this week.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Dembele would find it difficult to reject a move to United at the end of the season.

The report claims Dembele is under consideration by the club, with sources close to the player said to be impressed by the prospect of him moving to Old Trafford.

However, it has been acknowledged that the decision depends on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preference and sources have stressed the two parties are currently not in contact.

United should be aiming to permanently sign a striker at the end of the season, considering the struggles faced before the arrival of Odion Ighalo in January.

I think it's important Solskjaer has an Ighalo-style frontman at his disposal and it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nigerian star stay at the club once his loan expires.

If a long-term option is preferred though, Dembele could prove to be a really good option to link up with fellow Frenchman Anthony Martial.

He's at an ideal age to match Solskjaer's youthful transfer policy and after coming through the ranks at Fulham, he'd qualify as a homegrown player too.

Catch up with the latest Manchester United transfer news with this morning's Paper Talk, hosted by Stretford Paddock's Alex Baguley:

