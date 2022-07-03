Skip to main content

Details Of Tyrell Malacia's Flight To Manchester Revealed

Manchester United's first signing of the summer, Feyenoord's Tyrell Malacia, will be travelling to Manchester today ahead of completing his move to Old Trafford, and the details of the flight he will be taking to Manchester has been revealed.

On Saturday, as per reports in the media, United have agreed everything about signing the Netherlands international, and he will reportedly travel to Manchester on Sunday to complete his medical and club media duties before the transfer is made official.

malacia

As it usually happens with any new signing, the 22-year-old defender will be travelling via a chartered jet from Rotterdam to Manchester, and the flight details have been revealed.

According to details revealed by 1908 dot NL, the full back will be boarding a Hawker Beechcraft Corp Hawker 750, which is operated by private airline fleet Exxaero GmbH.

The flight is scheduled to depart Rotterdam at 3 pm local time (2 pm BST). The flight's call sign is XRO587.

As per flight tracker available online, the flight has took off from Liverpool at 11.42 am BST on Sunday towards Rotterdam, where Malacia will be boarding the jet to travel to Manchester.

After landing in the North-West of England, the player will have his medical at his new club before his move will be made official by all parties involved.

