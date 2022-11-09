Diogo Dalot & Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Fate Revealed

Skip to main content
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Manchester United fates of Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan Bissaka have been revealed, according to a report.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in 2019 as former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's second signing. In joining the club, a lot of hope for teammate Diogo Dalot's place in the team was lost.

The Portuguese international spent a season out of the team and then went on loan to AC Milan, where he managed to develop a lot. He then returned last season and won his place over Wan-Bissaka when interim boss Ralf Rangnick arrived.

Dalot is now enjoying the form of his career under Erik Ten Hag, while his positional peer has not even been given a start this season. Admittedly, injury has plagued him in recent months but it looks like he is well out of favour and on his way out.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Wan-Bissaka

The Telegraph (Via United Update) have said that as things stand, the Red Devils are indeed planning on tieing down Dalot to a new contract. to reward him for his great form. However, Ten Hag is said to prefer waiting until after the season pauses for the World Cup to make anything happen officially.

Meanwhile, the club are allegedly keen on moving Wan-Bissaka off to another club. He has been linked with a return to his former club Crystal Palace but it is currently unclear where he could go at the moment. If he does leave, United will look to sign a replacement, it is reported.

Ten Hag's team has been linked to Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest and Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong.

