Revealed: Diogo Dalot's Manchester United Preference Amid Barcelona Interest

Diogo Dalot finally broke into the Manchester United team last season, shortly after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Despite how many fans were worried about his defensive ability, the full-back has proved many of his doubters wrong since getting his place in the starting 11 over his teammate Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Dalot has made huge improvements this season and has received tonnes of praise for his performances. New boss Erik Ten Hag has trusted him with an important role in the team - he has started every game so far this season - the only outfield player to have done so thus far while also getting two assists in the process.

IMAGO / Sportimage

There is only one season remaining on the 23-year-old's contract, however. Reports suggest there is a one-year extension option but it is unclear whether or not the club plan on activating it.

According to The MEN, Barcelona are interested in his services and could make a move if the star is available next summer. The likes of AC Milan, Juventus Atletico Madrid and Roma are also allegedly keeping their eyes on the situation. United have not yet opened contract talks with the player, says reporter Samuel Luckhurst.

Despite the interest, it is said that his desire is to stay at Old Trafford. It could be guessed that if the good performances continue, a new contract will be offered but fans will have to wait and see.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon