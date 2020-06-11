Stretford Paddock
Dortmund 'accept' imminent Sancho departure

Alex Turk

Manchester United received a major boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho on Wednesday, according to reports.

The Borussia Dortmund winger is thought to be a priority for United ahead of the next transfer window amidst an unbelievable season in Germany.

In all competitions throughout the 2019/20 campaign so far, Sancho has scored 20 times and provided 18 assists in 40 appearances - almost averaging a goal contribution every single game he's featured in.

He's highly sought-after and it's clear to see why, and a new report in the Evening Standard has seemingly bolstered his suitors' hopes of completing a deal.

James Robson reports that Dortmund now accept that it's only a matter of time before Sancho leaves the club.

The report claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bring him to Old Trafford and the German giants believe he wants to return to England.

It's said that Dortmund are running out of patience with 'off-the-field issues' involving the 20-year-old after he was recently fined for having a haircut without protective equipment, breaking COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic won't stop Dortmund demanding every penny of their valuation this summer though - thought to be £116million.

Anything could happen as we continue with one of the biggest transfer sagas in British football history, and nothing is concrete before Sancho's pictured signing his United contract.

However, it really does feel like it is indeed only a matter of time before the electric youngster arrives at Old Trafford.

Be sure to watch Stretford Paddock's latest episode of The Debate, discussing whether Donny van de Beek or Kai Havertz would be a better option this summer:

