Dortmund's Bellingham offer superior to United's

Alex Turk

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund continue to battle it out for Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, but the latter are currently considered to be favourites.

According to the Mirror, Dortmund are pulling out all the stops to sign Bellingham and have taken an 'aggressive' stance in their pursuit.

It's said that the Bundesliga giants and United are leading the race, however, the former have placed a more enticing offer on the table.

The 16-year-old sensation is supposedly weighing up his options as talks with a number of top European clubs continue, with Birmingham accepting four offers.

The report claims Dortmund are determined to sign Bellingham though, as they're all-but resigned to losing Jadon Sancho in the same transfer window.

United have been heavily touted to sign the 19-year-old winger at the end of the season, so it must be put into question whether the club would even be able to acquire both.

Although Dortmund seem to have accepted Sancho's days at the club are numbered, you'd imagine it could complicate things for United if they steal Bellingham from under the German club's nose.

He was given a tour around the Aon Training Complex with his parents earlier this month, where he met senior club figures including Ed Woodward, Matt Judge and, most interestingly, Sir Alex Ferguson.

As it stands though, it does seem like Dortmund are in pole position to secure his services later this year but there's still time for United to submit are stronger offer if their interest is concrete.

