Dortmund now ready to accept £90m for Sancho

Playing away at RB Leipzig, you would've expected Borussia Dortmund to field their strongest line-up but interestingly, there was no Jadon Sancho from the get-go.

It didn't matter in hindsight, with Dortmund cruising to victory, but it was a glaring omission with an interesting reason supposedly behind it.

Sancho was thought to be omitted from the team because his 'mind is already with Manchester United', and now the Reds have received another boost in their pursuit.

According to Luke Gardener, Dortmund are now willing to accept an offer of £90million for Sancho.

Gardener claims the 20-year-old wants to move to Old Trafford and Ed Woodward is still keen to sanction a deal.

However, it's said that Dortmund remain confident that he'll be staying at the club for another season.

It backs up reputable reports from Christian Falk, Laurie Whitwell and David Ornstein, who all join Gardener in stating United will be able to snap up Sancho for less than £100million.

It's common knowledge that Sancho is a priority transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this summer and if United were to make an approach, he'd be likely to accept.

The expected price of such a highly sought-after talent seems to be the underlying issue pouring some doubt over a potential move though.

Especially during the backlash of economic issues brought on by COVID-19, it's hard to think of many clubs who would be willing to splash so much cash on one player.

United are capable of pulling off such a move though, and it's a promising update.

