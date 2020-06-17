Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Borussia Dortmund struggling with Jude Bellingham transfer fee

Alex Turk

Manchester United may have received new hope in their pursuit of Birmingham City ace Jude Bellingham, although Borussia Dortmund firmly remain in pole position.

The 16-year-old midfielder has seemingly chosen Germany as his preferred destination this summer, with a route to United's first-team potentially less clear.

He would follow in the footsteps of another Englishman in Jadon Sancho - and it's worked out rather nicely for him.

There could be trouble looming for Dortmund though and the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak look to be taking their toll.

According to Bild's Head of Football Christian Falk, Dortmund have reached an agreement on personal terms with Bellingham but there's an outstanding issue.

Falk claims that the Bundesliga club are struggling to conjure up a suitable transfer fee, which could open up a few doors for United.

It could, of course, mean the Reds are able to sneak in front of Dortmund and secure Bellingham's services if he'd prefer his future to be sorted as soon as possible.

United are in a much stronger financial state than most clubs when it comes to attracting players, so it could be a possibility.

Perhaps in a bigger outcome though, Dortmund could be tempted to part ways with Sancho by demanding a lower price in order to attract a bidder.

This could be a prime opportunity for United to pounce for the 20-year-old winger, as long as they pounce before anyone else.

Catch up on the latest United news with Wednesday morning's Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where there's an update on Sancho's potential arrival:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United drop promising early team news ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United have dropped promising early team news ahead of the trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Friday.

Alex Turk

Reaction: Jadon Sancho sends message to Marcus Rashford after government U-turn

Jadon Sancho has sent a public message to Marcus Rashford and Manchester United fans have reacted in their hundreds.

Alex Turk

Phil Neville reveals United team-mate he was 'never a fan of'

Phil Neville has revealed the Manchester United team-mate he was 'never a fan of', and his reasoning is fair.

Alex Turk

Manchester United trio shortlisted for Golden Boy award

Three young Manchester United starlets have been included in the top 100 shortlist for the 2020 Golden Boy award.

Alex Turk

Tottenham Hotspur dealt another blow ahead of United clash

Tottenham Hotspur have been dealt another blow ahead of hosting Manchester United on Friday, with Japhet Tanganga now set to miss out.

Alex Turk

Chris Wilder confirms Dean Henderson will stay at Sheffield United

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed Dean Henderson is set to extend his loan until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Sancho tells Dortmund he wants England return

Jadon Sancho has reportedly told Borussia Dortmund that he wants to return to England this summer, in a major boost for Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Rashford sends inspirational open letter to government

Marcus Rashford has sent on open letter to the government, in a plea to extend the food voucher scheme for school children.

Alex Turk

Lyon president reveals club beat United to 'wonderkid' Cherki

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed the club beat Manchester United to retaining 'wonderkid' Rayan Cherki.

Alex Turk

Gomes close to agreeing new United deal

Angel Gomes is reportedly close to agreeing a new Manchester United contract worth £25,000-a-week.

Alex Turk