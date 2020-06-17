Borussia Dortmund struggling with Jude Bellingham transfer fee

Manchester United may have received new hope in their pursuit of Birmingham City ace Jude Bellingham, although Borussia Dortmund firmly remain in pole position.

The 16-year-old midfielder has seemingly chosen Germany as his preferred destination this summer, with a route to United's first-team potentially less clear.

He would follow in the footsteps of another Englishman in Jadon Sancho - and it's worked out rather nicely for him.

There could be trouble looming for Dortmund though and the financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak look to be taking their toll.

According to Bild's Head of Football Christian Falk, Dortmund have reached an agreement on personal terms with Bellingham but there's an outstanding issue.

Falk claims that the Bundesliga club are struggling to conjure up a suitable transfer fee, which could open up a few doors for United.

It could, of course, mean the Reds are able to sneak in front of Dortmund and secure Bellingham's services if he'd prefer his future to be sorted as soon as possible.

United are in a much stronger financial state than most clubs when it comes to attracting players, so it could be a possibility.

Perhaps in a bigger outcome though, Dortmund could be tempted to part ways with Sancho by demanding a lower price in order to attract a bidder.

This could be a prime opportunity for United to pounce for the 20-year-old winger, as long as they pounce before anyone else.

